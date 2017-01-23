press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) Southwest Regional Office in Madison is announcing a public involvement meeting to discuss the US 51/WIS 138 intersection and US 51/Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive intersection project in Stoughton. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on January 23 at the Stoughton Public Safety Building Council Chambers, 321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton.

A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. The remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format with WisDOT representatives available to gather input and answer questions.

The project team will discuss the alternatives considered and the proposed roundabout improvements for each intersection. Reconstruction of the intersections is currently scheduled for 2020 or 2021. Maps and other exhibits will be available for review.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Chris Hodges at (608) 246-7911. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Chris Hodges, WisDOT, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704