Wisconsin Deserves Fair Maps Town Hall, 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017, at Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI, 53704. Paul Geenen, OFA_WI State Lead, will be the speaker. Cosponsored by Citizens Action, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Wisconsin Voices and Organizing for Action (OFA). Contact jndowns40@gmail.com or at 608-669-5510.