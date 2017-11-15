press release: The 2017 Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium will be held Nov 15-16 at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison. We had over 600 people attend the conference in 2016 from across the state and beyond and offered more opportunities than ever before for companies to interact with angel and venture investors from Wisconsin and well beyond.

In addition to the Tech Council Investor Network’s presentation tracks and the ever-popular Elevator Pitch Olympics, we will again feature a speed-dating segment — “Investor Intros” — allowing entrepreneurs to introduce themselves and their ideas to investors. Don’t delay, however, in applying for one (or all three) opportunities to make yourself known to investors!

As always, the Early Stage Symposium features plenty of informative and inspiring speakers, panel discussions, networking and much more.

Companies have an opportunity to make presentations and meet with investors, along with other entrepreneurs and business leaders. Many firms have cited participation in the conference as a key factor for significant business growth. Nearly 500 companies have presented during this fall conference in one format or another over the years, including some of the largest technology companies that call Wisconsin home. Information on presenting companies coming soon…

The 3rd annual Wisconsin WOMEN Reception will be held on Nov 14, and will kick off the full Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, which begins on the morning of Nov 15th.

The two-day event also will feature: