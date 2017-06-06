press release:

Our 15th annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference is June 6-7, 2017. We are excited to announce our new location is at

UW-Madison’s Union South in Madison, Wisconsin.

The two-day conference is one of the Midwest’s premiere “how-to,” hands-on events for entrepreneurs of all ages and experience levels. Attendees range from ‘treps who are still developing their ideas to emerging company leaders who have already attracted angel and/or venture funding. These businesses cover a broad span of categories, from information technology to cleantech, from advanced manufacturing to the life sciences, and from business services to consulting.

Conference highlights will include:

A plenary panel focusing on new early stage investors on June 6

2 keynote speakers on June 7,

- The 2017 Ken Hendricks Memorial “Seize the Day” award will be presented to Zach Halmstad on June 6th

- Diligent Dozen: Top 12 finalists from the Governor’s Business Plan Contest square off

Panel discussions and educational seminars for emerging companies on how to “Launch, Grow and Succeed”

- Innovation Showcase featuring more than 45 companies from around the state and

- Plenty of chances to network with seasoned entrepreneurs and investors over food and refreshments