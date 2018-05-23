Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice Annual Celebration

× Expand Sergio M. González

Keynote: Welcoming the Stranger: Immigrant Justice and the Faith Community

Sergio M. González is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research examines the communities that Latino immigrants developed in Wisconsin throughout the twentieth century, with an emphasis on how religion has served as a space for the development of social justice initiatives like the 1980s Sanctuary Movement. Mr. Gonzalez has been a tireless organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition since January, 2017.

Response: Fabiola Hamdan, Dane County Immigration Affairs Specialist

Voice for Justice awardees: Sergio Gonzalez; The Community Immigration Law Center (CILC)

The Community Immigration Law Center, Inc. (CILC) is an initiative sponsored by a coalition of legal, social, and faith-based organizations wanting to contribute to the community and to address the unmet legal needs of immigrants in Madison and surrounding areas. CILC has provided immigration assistance to individuals through a free walk-in clinic, Know Your Rights presentations, and referrals to immigration attorneys since 2009. CILC board member Raluca (Luca) Vais-Ottosen will accept the award on CILC’s behalf.

WHEN: May 23, 2018 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Lussier Community Education Center Community Room, 55 S. Gammon Road

RSVP: wifaithvoices4justice@gmail. com or 608-827-9482

This event is free and open to the public. Tax-deductible donations are gratefully accepted. Donate through PayPal at https:// wisconsinfaithvoicesforjustice .weebly.com/donate.html or by check made out to Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice,

c/o Madison Christian Community

7118 Old Sauk Road

Madison, WI 53717