Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Conference

press release: Coleman Barks, an international authority on Sufi poetry and especially the work of Rumi, a 13th century Persian poet, theologian and mystic, will address the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets’ annual fall conference at The Holiday Inn Hotel & Conference Center, 1001 Amber Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54482, Saturday, November 11, 2017. Barks will speak at 10:30 a.m., as well as lead breakout sessions in the afternoon.

The conference, from Friday, November 10, 2017 through Saturday, November 11, 2017, is entitled “Poetry and Mysticism: When the Phoenix is Fire.” Barks is the author of over 20 Rumi translations and has been a student of Sufism since 1977. He is credited with making Rumi the best-selling poet in the U.S.

Other speakers addressing the conference include Islam authority Elaine Strite and Rhode Island Poet Laureate Emeritus Lisa Starr. Strite will speak on Friday from 5 pm to 6 pm., and Starr on Saturday morning. The Madison Sufi Community will also teach and lead conferees in its “Dances of Universal Peace,” Saturday afternoon. For more information on the speakers, www.wfop.org

WFOP President Jan Chronister says conference organizers invited Barks because they wanted to counter anti-Muslim discrimination by offering positive images of Islam’s rich cultural and spiritual traditions. “Our intention is to raise consciousness and intercultural appreciation by exploring Rumi’s poetry as a bridge to what connects us all,” Chronister says.

Conference registration is at www.wfop.org. Costs: WFOP members, $60 (if received before October 9; $65 at the door), which includes Saturday breakfast and lunch; Non-members, $90 (if received before October 9; $95 at the door), which includes Saturday breakfast, lunch and one year’s WFOP membership. Overnight accommodation is not included. For room reservations, 715-344-0200 ext. 3 and ask for WFOP group rate by 10/09/17.