× Expand Bryce Richter/UW Madison Badger running back Corey Clement (6) signs a young fan's T-shirt during the Family Fun Day event at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 9, 2015.

press release: As the lead up to the Wisconsin Football season and the celebration of 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium continues, fans are invited to meet this year's squad at the annual Wisconsin Football Family Fun Day, presented by Alliant Energy. The event will be Friday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. (CT) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Plenty of familiar faces will be on hand as the Wisconsin football team opens its fall camp hosting this annual family-friendly event. Head down to Camp Randall Stadium for a chance to meet the team and head coach Paul Chryst for autographs and photos. Fans will also receive complimentary team posters, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

Parking is available in UW Lot 16 (behind the UW Police Station) at no cost beginning at 4:30 p.m. Paid parking is available in UW Lot 17 (north of Camp Randall), UW Lot 20 (intersection of University Avenue and Randall Street) and UW Lot 36 (north of Camp Randall Stadium off Observatory Drive). Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans should enter Camp Randall Stadium at Gate 1 or Gate 10. Admission is free.

In the event of rain, Family Fun Day will be held indoors at the adjacent McClain Center.