Wisconsin Science Festival—Wisconsin Geology. Learn about the Arboretum’s landforms and geological history, shaped by the glaciers and now affected by a changing climate. Explore the links between geological layers and the land we experience through plants, animals, waterways, and air. Ponder how changes in one part of an interconnected system can influence the whole. Drop in for Exploration Stations for all ages in the Visitor Center during this time. See also the two afternoon walks, listed separately. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.