Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Please join us at WHS’s main fundraiser. There will be choice specimens, hard-to-find hostas and much more on the auction block. All hostas will be sourced from commercial growers and potted in sterile medium. Payment types accepted: cash, check or WHS hosta bucks.
Sunday, June 4, 2017
11:00 AM Plant Viewing / Sign Up
12:00 noon Auction
