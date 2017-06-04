Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction

Google Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Please join us at WHS’s main fundraiser.  There will be choice specimens, hard-to-find hostas and much more on the auction block. All hostas will be sourced from commercial growers and potted in sterile medium.  Payment types accepted: cash, check or WHS hosta bucks.  

Sunday, June 4, 2017 

11:00 AM Plant Viewing / Sign Up

12:00 noon Auction

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map

Fundraisers, Home & Garden

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction - 2017-06-04 11:00:00