RSVP for Wisconsin Innovation Awards

press release: Join us on October 4 as the region’s innovation community honors the creative spirit of this year’s Wisconsin Innovation Awards finalists. The annual celebration will offer an exclusive opportunity to connect with the individuals and companies behind the state’s most innovative products and services. The evening will include a pre-event networking reception and awards ceremony, emceed by Brandon Williams, to announce the 2017 winners. The Wisconsin Innovation Awards Ceremony is open to the public.

5:30PM – 8:00PM, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Memorial Union