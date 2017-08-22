Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release:

A little more than a year into the job, managing director Erik Iverson will reflect on developments at the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and talk about the organization’s plans at the Tuesday, Aug. 22 luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and Bunker Labs members, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Iverson formally joined WARF in July 2016 after serving more than a dozen years in key leadership roles within the Infectious Disease Research Institute and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, both in Seattle.

A native of Moorhead, Minn., Iverson succeeded Carl Gulbrandsen in WARF’s top spot. Among initiatives Iverson may discuss are WARF loan guarantees to stimulate banks to lend to promising startups; non-dilutive grants to mature technology projects with prospects for commercial applications; direct investments through a new $10 million seed fund and a $50 million fund for syndications; and WARF’s creation of a position of Chief Venture Officer.

“Erik Iverson has said from Day One that he saw incredible potential in Wisconsin and its tech sectors, and his first year shows he is acting on that belief,” said Tech Council President Tom Still.

