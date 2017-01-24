Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Is Wisconsin making progress when it comes to extending high-quality broadband coverage to all parts of the state? Find out Jan. 24 at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

A panel of experts will describe the “Connect America Fund 2” and how this federal initiative stands to help in many communities through a number of providers.

Panelists include: Jim Jermain, regional vice president of external affairs, AT&T Wisconsin; Carl Ruedebusch, Wisconsin developer, investor and chairman of Vilas County Economic Development corporation; and Angie Dickison, Wisconsin state broadband director.

Wisconsin ranks second only behind California among the 50 states in Connect America Fund 2 dollars earmarked between now and 2020. In addition, Gov. Scott Walker has called on the Legislature to pass a rural broadband expansion bill that would spend another $35.5 million over three years. Panelists will discuss how the rollout is expected to take place and how communities can most effectively take part.

“We’ll hear statewide perspectives on CAF2 and learn more about a template for how communities can move ahead with broadband plans,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin's tech-based economy.