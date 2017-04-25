Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: From broadband expansion to self-driving vehicles, and from investment tax credits to workforce needs, topics of importance to Wisconsin’s technology sectors are being debated in the state Capitol.

Join us Tuesday, April 25, for a luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison to learn how those issues will fare as the Wisconsin Legislature continues its review of Gov. Scott Walker’s budget bill as well as separate bills tied to the high-growth economy.

Panelists will include Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, an entrepreneur and chairman of the Assembly Committee on Jobs and the Economy; Rick Olin, a fiscal analyst with the bipartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau; and John Neis, managing director of Venture Investors, the state’s oldest and largest venture capital firm. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate.

Neylon’s committee often reviews bill related to Wisconsin’s economic growth, passing on its recommendations to the full 99-member Assembly. Olin has analyzed broadband initiatives contained in the governor’s 2017-2019 budget bill, as well as separate legislation. Neis is a long-time proponent of initiatives to spur creation of more investment capital in Wisconsin.

“The Tech Council’s white paper report, issued in January, urged action on many topics related to the tech-based economy,” Still said. “We’ll hear how those issues stand as the Legislature moves toward adoption of the budget and other bills.”

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and Bunker Labs members, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.