Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: How to better protect your data and devices from cyber-attacks will be the topic of the Feb. 21 the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Byron Franz, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for cyber-security and industrial espionage, will speak on foreign and domestic threats to businesses, institutions and homes. Franz will be joined by two panelists with private-sector perspectives on cyber-security and crisis management: Jim Blair, managing partner of Aberdean Consulting LLC, and Steve Lyons, a government affairs and communications advisor with Husch Blackwell.

“From phishing to denial of service attacks, and from ransomware to industrial ‘Internet of Things’ hacks, cyber-threats will become more prevalent in 2017,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “Our speakers will help alert you to those threats and provide some tips on how to better protect your assets.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.