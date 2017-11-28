Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Chief Financial Officer Jeff Elliott will discuss the expansion of Exact Sciences and offer market perspectives on the life sciences industry at the Tuesday, Nov. 28 luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and Bunker Labs members, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on colorectal cancer. Its lead product, Cologuard, continues to show broad market acceptance and is “changing the paradigm for color cancer screening,” in the words of CEO and Chairman Kevin Conroy.

The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. Stool-based DNA technology is included in the colorectal cancer screening guidelines of the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer.

Elliott joined Exact Sciences in 2016 after serving as senior research analyst for Robert W. Baird & Co. He holds degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois.

“Exact Sciences has been an amazing Madison-area story over the last decade,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “The company has about 750 employees today, plans to hire 200 more and is moving into the former Spectrum Brands headquarters on a temporary basis as it determines where to undertake a $50-million laboratory expansion.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. Visit www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557 to join.