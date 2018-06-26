Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Recent advances in the development of personalized cell therapies, from campus laboratories to bio-manufacturing and human use, will be examined at the Tuesday, June 26, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

Dr. Jacques Galipeau, assistant dean for therapeutics discovery at the University of Wisconsin Medical School and the director of its new program for advanced cell therapy, will speak.

The goal of the program is to develop personalized cell therapies for immune and malignant disorders and to promote and deploy first-in-human clinical trials of UW cell therapy innovations to improve outcomes for children and adults. This approach utilizes a patient’s own cells and tissues, which undergo biological augmentation for treatment of their specific disease.

“Dr. Galipeau will discuss, in lay-person terms, the resources available at UW-Madison that make it possible to push the envelope of cell therapy while increasing the potential for therapies and entrepreneurial spin-offs,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “It is part of a revolution in medical care that is coming faster than one might imagine.”

