Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Specific strategies for meeting Wisconsin’s need for skilled workers, especially in technology-based fields such as advanced manufacturing, will be discussed at the Tuesday, Oct. 24 luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and Bunker Labs members, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Presenters are:

of Experis-Manpower Group, which is partnering with Rockwell Automation in a project to train 1,000 military veterans per year by 2018 for advanced manufacturing roles in Wisconsin and across the United States. Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Office of Economic Advisors at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, will talk about overall workforce trends and related public-private strategies.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell is the world's largest company devoted exclusively to industrial productivity and Manpower, with its North American headquarters in Milwaukee, is a global leader in innovative workforce solutions.

“Military veterans possess a unique combination of technical savvy and core work skills that makes them well-positioned for careers in today’s advanced manufacturing environments,” said Blake Moret, CEO of Rockwell Automation.

Bunker Labs Madison is an ongoing partner with the Tech Council on events designed to help veterans connect with jobs in technology.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. Visit www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557 to join.