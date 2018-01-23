Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: The president of the first U.S. company to offer its employees a chance to wear a skin-implanted microchip will speak at the Tuesday, Jan. 23 luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Patrick McMullan, president of Three Square Chip Companies, will describe how – and why – more than half of Three Square Markets’ 80 employees agreed to be outfitted with chips in their hands. The technology replaces identification cards and can be used to open doors, operate office equipment or pay for snacks in the company break room.

R. Alta Charo, the Warren P. Knowles professor of law at the UW-Madison, will offer perspectives and describe emerging trends. She is a leading American authority on bioethics.

Three Square Market, based in River Falls, makes vending machines with credit card chip readers. It worked with a Swedish firm last summer to physically insert the chips, which are about the size of a small grain of rice, even holding company “chipping” party.

The company says future uses of the microchip implant could include holding passports and travel information, medical histories and GPS to safeguard children. Critics have raised questions about privacy concerns, worker safety and the limits of technology.

“Many people heard about the ‘chipping’ of Three Square’s workers last summer through national news media. We’ll hear first-hand about its implications, pro and con,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council.

