Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: With an estimated 600,000 deaths and 1.7 million new cases predicted for 2017 in the United States alone, cancer continues to take a heavy toll. Learn how research, clinical trials and product design on the UW-Madison campus is waging the war on cancer by finding new pathways to prevent, detect, diagnose and treat the disease.

Hear from Dr. Howard Bailey, director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center; Chorom Pak, president and CEO of Lynx Biosciences in Madison; and David Beebe, who has ties to UW-Madison, Salus Discovery, Lynx Bioscience and Tasso on how they work together to bring their research to patient care at the Tuesday, July 25 luncheon meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and Bunker Labs members, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center is recognized nationally as one of the leading innovators in cancer research, quality patient care and community involvement. It is the only comprehensive cancer center in Wisconsin, as designated by the National Cancer Institute. Established in 1938, the Carbone Cancer Center was the first cancer research center founded by a U.S. university. It is part of the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

LynxBio won the Life Sciences category in the 2016 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest. LynxBio has developed an assay that rapidly analyzes the therapeutic response of a patient’s own tumor cells with their own non-tumor cells, creating a representative model of a patient’s cancer to better target treatment.

“Almost everyone has been touched by cancer, directly or indirectly. We’ll hear from experts who can speak to R&D progress at home and nationally,” said Tech Council President Tom Still.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. Visit www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557 to join.