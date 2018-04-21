Wisconsin National Organization for Women State Conference
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Wisconsin NOW State Convention
Saturday, April 21, 10 am – 2 pm, Wisconsin Institute of Discovery, Orchard View Room, 3rd Floor, 330 N. Orchard St. Madison, WI 53715
Elect Wisconsin State Chapter officers ♦ Hear from elected officials and social justice leaders ♦ Participate in an LGBTQ Ally training. Light refreshments will be provided.
Open to everyone, but only those who’ve been NOW members for 30 days or more may vote for chapter officers. RSVP to help us make sure we have enough materials and refreshments.
Agenda
10-10:20 am–Welcome
10:20-11:00 am–LGBTQ Ally Training with Outreach
11:10 am-12:10 pm–Panel: How Scott Walker has left Wisconsin women behind: the importance of the gubernatorial race. Speakers: Rep. Lisa Subeck, Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, Rep. Terese Berceau
12:15-1:15 pm–Panel: What women of color want white feminists to know. Speakers: Alder Shiva Bidar, Ali Muldrow of GSafe, Angela Lang of BLOC, Sabrina Madison of Progress Center for Black Women
1:15-2 pm–Elect new state officers