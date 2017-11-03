Wisconsin People & Ideas 2017 Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading

press release: Join Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Academy’s magazine contemporary Wisconsin thought and culture, at the 2017 Wisconsin Book Festival for a reading featuring the winners of our 2017 Fiction and Poetry Contest. Fiction readers include: Bob Wake (Cambridge), Jeff Esterholm (Superior), and Anne Zindler (Waukesha); poets include Nicholas Gulig (Ft. Atkinson), Hansa Kerman Pistotnik (Madison), and Georgia Ressmeyer (Sheboygan).

Free and open to the public, this reading is hosted by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, with support from Wisconsin Public Radio, the Wisconsin Book Festival, and Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Learn more about how to submit your work to our annual fiction and poetry contests here.