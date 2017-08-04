press release: The Wisconsin Permaculture Convergence is a yearly event that brings people together to network, build community, skill share and celebrate life.

“The convergence last year was a wonderful experience. It was great to see attendees sharing life experiences and skills." — Drew Carlson, Convergence Coordinator

“To be surrounded by like minds and to be able to learn from one another in a community like atmosphere was very rewarding. The passion and inspiration from the knowledge shared has allowed me to grow in my permaculture journey and spread that message to those who I encounter along the road." — Heather Rupp, 2015 Conergence Participant