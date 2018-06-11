Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign

Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Week 5 – Mon. June 11: Education, Living Wage, Jobs, Housing

We are building a moral movement to unite the poor, disenfranchised and marginalized to take action together and become what Dr. Martin Luther King called "a new and unsettling force in our complacent national life."

For more information contact wisconsin@poorpeoplescampaign.org

Website:  poorpeoplescampaign.org

Facebook:  @anewppc

Twitter:  @UniteThePoor

Martin Luther King Jr's Poor People's Campaign for Moral Revival announces six weeks of direct non-violent action to confront the immoral policies of racism, systemic poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and religious nationalism. From May 13 through June 23 there will be presentations, discussions, marches and demonstrations in cities all over the nation.

Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
414-223-8333
