press release: Wisconsin is one of over 30 states across the country and in Washington, DC heading to their state capitals on May 14 to force a serious national examination of the enmeshed evils of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy.

This is the first of six weeks of nonviolent moral fusion direct action across the country to show our elected leaders we will no longer allow attention violence to keep poor and disenfranchised people down.

Join us in Madison at 2:00 p.m. for a Poor Peoples Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival rally and demonstration. The first week's theme is "Somebody's Hurting Our People: Child poverty, Women, and People with Disabilities."

You do NOT have to risk arrest to attend this event.

You can RSVP on Facebook by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/events/363351570833331/.

We hope to see you soon!

The Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival