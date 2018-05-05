press release: Sat. May 5, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival! Join us f or 40 days of moral action this spring to challenge systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, ecological devastation, and our nation's distorted moral narrative. From 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon there will be Campaign History and Background, and then from 12: 00 – 1 :30 pm a working lunch and NonViolent Moral Fusion Direct Action training. To register: https://goo.gl/forms/ UnoBhxiPJYMtiOFj1 or ppcwicom@gmail.com More info? www.poorpeoplescampaign.org