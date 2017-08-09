Wisconsin Public Education Network Annual Conference

press release: On August 9, 2017, the Wisconsin Public Education Network will welcome hundreds of public school advocates to Lake Mills High School for WPEN’s third annual Summer Summit. More than 300 parents, educators, elected officials and other advocates from across Wisconsin are expected to attend. Tickets and the full agenda are available online .

Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Drive. A dinner follows.

Summit only (includes lunch if ordered by noon 7/31): $25 ($20 if you order by June 30)

Summit only (student and struggling activist rate; includes lunch): $15

Summit + Dinner: $45 ($40 if you order by June 30)

Dinner only: $20 (locally catered buffet at Tyranena Brewing Co)

GROUP DISCOUNTS available. Use the "group discount" feature to register all members of your team at once and save $5/ticket even after the Early Bird special expires. Want to set up a special discounted or free tickets for your group or organization? Contact Heather at hdb@WisconsinNetwork.org.

Please note that a handling charge from Eventbrite will also be added to your order.

NOTE: It is important to us that all who wish to be part of these important conversations are able to attend. Scholarships are available for those who cannot register due to financial hardship. To apply for a scholarship, email Heather at hdb@WisconsinNetwork.org.

Building on a “Go Public!” theme, the Summit will open with a welcome from the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Tony Evers, and close with the Wisconsin premiere of the new documentary, Backpack Full of Cash, and a conversation with its directors and producers, Sarah Mondale and Vera Aronow.

Backpack Full of Cash, narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon, examines the spread of market-based education initiatives and how they affect America's most vulnerable children. To understand the impact of privately-run charter schools, student testing and vouchers, Mondale and Aronow interviewed school principals, policy analysts, funding activists, students and teachers across the ideological spectrum. The documentary focuses on Philadelphia, New Orleans and Nashville, cities at the center of the battle over school privatization.

The WPEN Summit also will feature strategy workshops led by public school experts and advocates: “School Funding 101”; “Make it Local: Funding”; “How to Create Positive Connections to Support Public Schools Where You Live”; “Tales From the Heart: Vouchers, Privatization, and the Politics of Public Schooling”; “Student Perspectives: What We Need to Know About Bias in Our Schools”; “Washington to Wisconsin: How Federal Funding Affects Our Students and Schools”; “The Cost of Caring: Avoiding Activism Fatigue”; “Rural and Urban Connections”; “The Status Quo and the Common Good: Why Equity & Adequacy Matter”; “Get Organized: Local Level Action From Advocacy to Referenda and Beyond”; “Culturally Relevant Advocacy: Making Sure Everyone is at The Table and Every Voice is Heard”; “21st Century Advocacy: best practices and tips for using social media to organize, mobilize and more”; “GOING PUBLIC Beyond the Budget”; “Wisconsin's Teacher Exodus: What is the crisis and what can we do about it?”; “What's new with State Legislation: The good, the bad, and the budget’”; “Strategies for Building Coalitions”; “Community/Schools: Rethinking ‘Engagement’”; and “Privatization and Public Accountability“.

WPEN and its partner organizations recently saw Wisconsin taxpayers reaffirm their support for restored funding for public schools. In a survey conducted by Marquette University Law School from June 22-25, 2017, 37% of respondents said K-12 public schools are their top priority for more funding in the Wisconsin budget. Health spending came in at 25% and transportation spending at 23%. When the respondents’ first and second choices for state spending increases were combined, K-12 schools received 63% support while health and roads ranked 52% and 42%, respectively.

WPEN connects education advocates and professionals to information, actions and each other. It is the hub for positive efforts to support Wisconsin’s excellent public schools, organize education advocacy and inform state residents about education issues that matter locally. Its members include parents, students, educators, administrators, school board members, grassroots organizers and advocates of all types.

WPEN held its previous Summits in Middleton in 2015 and Wauwatosa in 2016. This year’s Summit is hosted by Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE), a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that advocates for public schools in Lake Mills and throughout Wisconsin. Its members are taxpayers, parents and students in the Lake Mills School District.