Wisconsin Public Service Commission

press release: The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the upcoming schedule of public hearings in ongoing cases for proposed 2018 rate adjustments. If a member of the public cannot attend a hearing but would like to have their opinions made part of the official record that will be reviewed by the Commission, they may comment on any of the dockets connected to the case they may be affected by online at psc.wi.gov.

Madison Gas & Electric - Docket 3270-FR-105

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 10 a.m.

Amnicon Falls Hearing Room - 1st Floor

Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

610 N. Whitney Way