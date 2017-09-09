press release:

Launching Thursday, November 9, Metcalfe’s at Hilldale will be one of locations to host the “Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name” traveling exhibit which features photos of over 1,000 Wisconsin Veterans officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The installation will also include photos for names that are listed on The Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville. More details on the exhibit found here.

The exhibit will be set-up inside of Metcalfe’s (near Paper Source), and available for viewing throughout next weekend (11/9-11/12). Additionally, The Badger Honor Flight will be greeting all customers and veterans on Saturday, November 11, from 10am-4pm and select Hilldale tenants will be offering specialty promotions.