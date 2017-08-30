Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name

press release: Free Preview Screening of the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick Film The Vietnam War

Aug. 30, Monona Terrace

A Face for Every Name Exhibit Featuring Images of Wisconsin Service Members Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice On Display in Madison Aug. 24-Sept. 1

This fall, acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick bring their powerful new 18-hour documentary event, The Vietnam War, to public television.

In anticipation of the series’ premiere in September, Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center invite the public to a free 60-minute preview of the film 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Monona Terrace. A panel discussion featuring veterans speaking about their experiences both during and after the war will follow the screening.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. No RSVP is necessary.

Ten years in the making, the 10-part film tells the story of the Vietnam War through the stories of more than 80 witnesses to history, including American and Vietnamese veterans, those who protested the war and civilians from both sides of the conflict.

In addition to the preview screening, WPT, Wisconsin Public Radio, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, the Pyle Center and Monona Terrace will present two opportunities for the public to view A Face for Every Name, a powerful exhibit featuring the images of every Wisconsin service member who was killed during the Vietnam War, or is still missing in action.

A Face for Every Name will be available to view at the Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St., Madison, Aug. 24-29 and at Monona Terrace the afternoon of Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

The Vietnam War documentary will premiere on WPT 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Find full broadcast times and details on other preview screening events in Wisconsin, and explore local videos, including WPT’s Wisconsin Vietnam War Stories documentary, testimonials from Wisconsin veterans about their experiences in the war and archival footage from the 2010 LZ Lambeau: Welcoming Home Wisconsin’s Vietnam Veterans event in Green Bay, online at wpt.org/vietnam.