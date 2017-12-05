press release: The Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Exhibit, Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name, will be on display at the Verona Public Library from December 5 through December 16. A tribute to lost life and lost potential, this exhibit features a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It also includes photos for names listed on The Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville, Wisconsin.

A Vietnam War travel trunk of reproduced artifacts from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will also be on display for the duration of the exhibit. Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name is provided by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and Wisconsin Public Radio. The exhibit is free and open to the public.