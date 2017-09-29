Wisconsin Scaryland
Wisconsin Scaryland 5305 County Highway M, Town of Westport, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Exclusively designed by the professional artists and theme park builders at Halloween FX Props, Wisconsin Scaryland is a World Class haunted house complex, right here in Madison, Wisconsin! Opening it’s fourth season September 29, 2017, Scaryland remains Wisconsin's largest all-indoor, professional haunt.
Scaryland’s “13 Nights of Fright - 2017" unleashes a post-apocalyptic nightmare. “It’s been 10 years since patient zero contracted the zombie virus. The hoards of zombies in the streets make safe travel a forgotten memory. Those who have survived this long know the importance of finding a secure location, never staying too long, and always watching your back.” The story, enhanced by dozens of actors, custom animatronics and virtual atmospheres, twists through 20,000 square feet of a now-abandoned meat refrigeration warehouse in Waunakee.
SCHEDULE:
6:30 pm - 11:00 pm on 9/29-30, 10/26
6:30-11:30 pm on 10/6-7, 19
6:30 pm - Midnight on 10/13-14, 20-21, 27-28
7:00 pm - 10:30pm on 10/31
TICKETS/PRICING: Save time and buy online in advance! Online Pricing - General Admission is $24.95. VIP - JUMP THE LINE ticket: If you don't like waiting in long lines, this all-ages* ticket allows you to hop in the quick pass line. Ticket is good for any night we are open. $29.95 online or $34.95 at the door.