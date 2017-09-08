press release: Celebrating its sixteenth year, the Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival, September 8-10, 2017, now ranks as one of the major venues in the country for fiber arts education and provides the public with a unique opportunity to view the full spectrum of the sheep industry, from sheep and fleece shows to stock dog trial. Over five hundred fiber arts students are expected to register for classes this year.

New! – Wonders of Wool fiber art classes Thursday to Sunday. Show open to public Friday to Sunday.

Over 90 fiber arts classes to choose from (beginning Thursday, Sept. 7), along with sheep shows, shearing demonstrations, the Crook & Whistle Stock Dog Trial, newborn lambs, fleece shows and sales, a lamb dinner on Saturday night, plus educational clinics and workshops for shepherds of any age and level of experience. Shop in comfort in the Country Store, where over 130 vendors from across the nation offer everything from knitting needles to sheep cheese. For complete details and hours, go to www. wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival. com. Parking, kid’s 8 and under are free. WATA Member.

Admission $ 8.00/day- Weekend Pass $ 15.00. Free parking-8 and under free.