Wisconsin Slavic Conference

press release:UW-Madison Slavic Graduate Student Organization presents 2017 Wisconsin Slavic Conferen ce on October 6 and 7, 2017!

Friday October 6. The Returning Alumna Workshop will take place at 1pm-2:30pm in 1418 Van Hise. UW-Madison Slavic and Comparative Literature Program alumna, Professor Marina Antić (Indiana University Bloomington), will speak with students about post-graduation professional opportunities in Slavic Studies. On Saturday, October 7, Professor Antić will present a paper.

Friday October 6. The Keynote Lecture by Professor Pavle Levi (Stanford University), titled "Scenes of Cinefication," will take place at 4:00pm -5:30pm on Friday October 6 in Ingraham Hall 206. The lecture focuses on a number of post-WWII documentaries and experimental films with the emphasis on East European examples.

Saturday October 7. The full day conference will be from 9:00 am-5:00 pm on Saturday October 7 in the Pyle Center. As you arrive on Saturday, please check the room # on the Pyle Center Welcome Board.

The event is free and open to the public.

This conference is organized by the Slavic Graduate Student Organization with funding from Associated Students of Madison and the Wisconsin Experience Grant. GNS and CREECA are also providing support for the conference

Please find the conference program attached. Please email Ilona Sotnikova sotnikova@wisc.edu if you have questions about 2017 Wisconsin Slavic Conferen