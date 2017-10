Wisconsin State Music Conference

Annual Wisconsin Music Educators Association event, 10/25-28, Monona Terrace (unless noted), with concerts open to the public: Wednesday: Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble 7 pm (free). Thursday: State Honors Band & Orchestra 4:30 pm, State Honors Treble & Mixed Choirs 8 pm, Overture Center ($18/concert, 608-258-4141). Friday: State Honors Jazz Ensemble 11:30 am ($16). Saturday: Middle Level State Honors band 1 pm, orchestra 2:15 pm & choir 3:30 pm (Waunakee High School, $16). Conference info: wmea.com/conference. 608-850-3566.