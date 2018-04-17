press release: The Office of Child Care and Family Resources in collaboration with Greater Dane County Early Childhood Director’s Caucus, Wisconsin Early Childhood Association, Beyond Dane and Madison Public Library is sponsoring Wisconsin Strong! during The Week of the Young Child™. This event is aimed at exploring family friendly workplace policies and relationship building across the business and early care and education sectors. Wisconsin Strong! will take place on April 17, 2018, from 10 am-noon, on the third floor of Madison’s Central Library. Speakers, including Eloise Anderson, secretary; Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Mark Tyler, CEO of OEM Fabrications, Ann Stern, vice president of Tri-North Builders, Ruth Schmidt, executive director of Wisconsin Early Childhood Association and Jon Hochkammer, outreach manager of Wisconsin Counties Association and mayor of Verona will address the benefits of quality early care and education to Wisconsin’s workforce. The event will culminate with a visit from our youngest Wisconsinites as they share their own visions of the future. Additionally, a Future Dreams art display will be in the Madison Room of the Central Library to highlight three distinct voices about what the future could hold for children, parents, and educators. Full event details can be found here: https://occfr.wisc.edu/

“The most important investment we can make is growing our children to be healthy, curious, and successful,” said OEM President Mark Tyler. “There is a big financial return, and the emotional return is even better!” Parents often struggle to find affordable, high-quality care for their children. Support from employers help foster a strong sense of loyalty. Employees of family friendly businesses show greater productivity during the day and take less time off annually (Business News Daily, 2016). Quality early care and education gives parents peace of mind AND improves childrens’ behavioral, cognitive, and health outcomes. The future Wisconsin workforce, skilled and ready to work, depends on decisions we make for our children today.

The Office of Child Care and Family Resource promotes the academic and professional goals of the University of Wisconsin community through the administration of early education and family support services.