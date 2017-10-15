Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates Forum

press release: East Side Progressives hosts a Wisconsin State Supreme Court forum with candidates Atty. Tim Burns and Judge Rebecca Dallet on Sunday, October 15, from 6:30-7:30 at Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive (pkg in back on Hegg Ave.

Are you concerned about the future of the Wisconsin Supreme Court? How do decisions of the court affect the quality of life in Wisconsin? Under what circumstances should a Supreme Court justice recuse him/herself from a case? Come and listen to the candidates differentiate themselves and be prepared to vote in the February primary. Questions? 608-249-5693