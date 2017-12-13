press release: December 13, 2017, 7:30am to 5pm, The American Club, 419 Highland Dr, Kohler

On December 13, the 10th Annual Wisconsin Sustainable Business Conference will take place in KohleI. With the Kohler Company as our host, the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council teams up with Cool Choices to present an opportunity to share, discuss, and collaborate around the intersection of business and sustainability. The breakout sessions are designed to generate ideas, actions, and strategies that attendees can utilize as they return to their businesses. In addition to keynote addresses from David Kohler, CEO of Kohler Co. and Chris Librie, Senior Director - Global Impact & Giving of eBay, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and network with sustainability leaders from Wisconsin businesses.

Website:

Ticket Information:

https://www.brownpapertickets. com/event/3104292