Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mon. April 30, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin) Annual Meeting of the Wisconsin Transit Riders Alliance. Strong Transit is Essential to Wisconsin’s Future! Jackie Eastwood, Transportation Planner for the La Crosse Area Planning Committee will start the meeting off discussing the La Crosse area's award-winning public-private partnership SMRT buses (Scenic Mississippi River Transit) that provide transit service throughout Southwest Wisconsin. That regional initiative could serve as a model for other areas in the state .

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
