Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Hear from a panel of experts discussing all aspects of business ownership, and how veteran entrepreneurs can overcome the challenges of starting and growing your business. Our panel discussion will include:
- Mike Daniels, Small Business Owner
- Crystal Lee, Lee & Associates Accounting Services
- Greg Oelerich, ActionCoach Business Coaching
Register here. Advanced registration is encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Free for members, $10 for non-members
Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
