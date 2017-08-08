Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Hear from a panel of experts discussing all aspects of business ownership, and how veteran entrepreneurs can overcome the challenges of starting and growing your business. Our panel discussion will include:

  • Mike Daniels, Small Business Owner
  • Crystal Lee, Lee & Associates Accounting Services
  • Greg Oelerich, ActionCoach Business Coaching

Register here. Advanced registration is encouraged, walk-ins welcome.

Free for members, $10 for non-members

Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
920-288-2646
