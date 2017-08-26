8/26-9/30, University Hospital Surgical Waiting Area & Display Cases.

press release: Wisconsin Visual Artists (WVA) is a not-for-profit membership-based organization made up of visual artists working in a wide variety of media and other supporters of Wisconsin art. Previously known as Wisconsin Painters and Sculptors, WVA is the oldest juried member art organization in Wisconsin, founded in the year 1900. The South Central Chapter of WVA is based in the Madison area and is one of three chapters in the state.