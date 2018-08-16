press release: Birds, butterflies, bees and bugs! The beautiful grounds at Cave of the Mounds provide habitat for all of these pretty winged things! Flutter through the butterfly gardens while sampling a variety of Wisconsin wines. Head underground and learn about winged things that make caves their home, efforts to protect them and why Cave of the Mounds does not have a hibernating bat population. The evening will truly take flight when Cycropia aerial dance takes to the sky, and our high flying evening would not be complete without live music by Birds, Birds, Birds and cash bar.

Cycropia celebrates over 25 years of aerial dance – blending modern dance, athleticism and the magic of defying gravity through the use of trapeze, aerial fabric and custom steel apparatus. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Cycropia was formed in 1990 and is one of the oldest continuing aerial dance troupes within the United States. www.cycropia.org

Birds, Birds, Birds are a kind of a folk-grass trio featuring guitar, ukulele and melodica. They play almost all original songs throwing in a couple of covers for good measure. Every song has at least one bird reference in it (hence the name). They’re kind of a fun-timey, easy to kick back to group – good for the dancin’ or just for the listenin’. www.facebook.com/ BIRDS-BIRDS-BIRDS

The Wisconsin Wines & Winged Things event is part of our NEW Summer Soirée series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds National Natural Landmark. Cave of the Mounds is clearly best known for that underground geologic wonder. What is less known is that the beautiful gardens above the cave are an explosion of blooms throughout the summer. Come enjoy the gardens, stroll through the blooms, listen to live music, enjoy local beverages, and of course, tour the cave.

Tickets are $30 per person.