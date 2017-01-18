press release: The Wisconsin Winter Fest is a family-friendly, affordable weekend of fun, laughs and entertainment. Activities for children, teens, adults and seniors will take place over a 3-day festival that is centered in Angell Park and downtown Sun Prairie. Most activities are free and those that have a fee attached, benefit local charities. Below are just some of the activities and events to look forward to.

ALL WEEKEND: Pond Hockey Showdown; Family Sledding; Free Ice Skating; Food & Full Bar

FRIDAY 5-10 pm: Bonfires & Smores; Hay Rides; Live Music from Denim n Leather 7-10 pm (all-ages show, free admission)

SATURDAY 7 am-10 pm: JDRF Arctic Splash; Pancake Breakfast; Bonfires & Smores; Hay Rides; Blood Mary Bar; Miller Lite Pub Putt Golf Classic; Kids' Tie Dye Station; Live Music from: Soggy Prairie Boys 11:30 am-1:15 pm, Thirsty Jones 1:45-3:30 pm, Whiplash 4-6:30 pm, Vinyl Thunder 7-10 pm (all-ages shows, free admission)

SUNDAY 7 am-2 pm: Pancake Breakfast; Euchre Tournament; Blood Mary Bar; Kids Tie Dye Station