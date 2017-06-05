Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Products from coordinated microenterprises projects developed in partnership between traditional artisans in Mexico, Kenya, and India and the School of Human Ecology Design Studies students and faculty.

June 5 – August 25, 2017

Summer gallery hours: Monday - Friday, 10 am - 4 pm

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-262-8815

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-05 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-06 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-07 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-08 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative - 2017-06-09 10:00:00