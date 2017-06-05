Wisconsin Without Borders: A Global Initiative
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Products from coordinated microenterprises projects developed in partnership between traditional artisans in Mexico, Kenya, and India and the School of Human Ecology Design Studies students and faculty.
June 5 – August 25, 2017
Summer gallery hours: Monday - Friday, 10 am - 4 pm
