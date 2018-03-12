press release: There's nothing like the annual Wisconsin Women's Health Advocacy Summit! Now in its ninth year, this amazing convening unites advocates, providers, survivors, policy makers and women’s health supporters for a full day of networking, education, engagement and empowerment - all to help us collectively raise the status of Wisconsin women’s wellbeing!

More than ever, women are being drawn together to resist the escalating policy threats to our health, safety and economic security. We're being called to persist and advance a proactive and positive policy vision that puts the needs of women and girls before politics. We hope you'll join us on March 12 in Madison for a impactful day to help unite and leverage the power of advocates who insist we be "in the kitchen" rather than "on the menu"!

This year's event will feature:

A focus on helping ALL Wisconsin women rise by addressing and challenging the health and other disparities in our state

An eye-opening and inspirational morning keynote by SisterSong Executive Director Monica Simpson

An afternoon of trainings and tools to help us all be more effective and healthy advocates

The launch of a collective #PersistAtThePolls campaign

A series of SHE Speakers that feature Wisconsin women sharing their powerful stories of vision and advocacy

A chance to hear from policy makers at every level of government

Our Pie Buy fundraiser just in time for Pi Day

The opportunity to network with over 50 exhibitors and sponsors

An award ceremony to recognize the 2018 WAWH's Women's Health Leaders

With all that's at stake and all there is to gain by being informed, involved and inspired to make a difference, I hope you'll plan to join us on Monday, March 12.

Tentative agenda:

8:00am Registration, Networking, Light Breakfast & Exhibit Table Visits

9:00am Welcome & Kick Off by Sara Finger, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alliance for women's Health

9:30am "Whad'ya Know" Women' Health Policy Trivia Game

10:00am Morning Keynote: Monica Simpson, SisterSong

11:00am "All Women Rise" Panel on Disparities in WI

12:00pm Networking Lunch & Pie Buy

12:50pm Presentation of WAWH Women's Health Leader Awards

1:00pm SHE Speaks Series

1:40pm Panel with Elected Leaders from All Levels of Government

2:30pm Networking Break

3:00pm Training: Having Difficult Conversations

3:45pm Launch of Wisconsin Women #PersistAtThePolls Campaign

4:15pm Closing Message: Kelley Robinson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

5:00pm Raffle Drawing & Pick Up