Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival

UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival is a biannual event that connects Wisconsin playwrights with professional directors, dramaturgs, and actors to develop their plays for public readings. After an extensive selection process, we're excited to share the three plays that have been chosen for the 2017 festival, which will be held at the WI Union Theater/Fredric March Play Circle on Thursday, September 21st - Saturday, September 23rd.

Hamm In Love and War by Eric Appleton, Madison

No Wake by Erica Berman, Madison

Dionysus on the Down Low by Michael Proft, Cedarburg

Thank you to all of the talented playwrights that submitted their works for consideration. We are fortunate to have such a wealth of artists in Wisconsin. 

UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-265-2787
