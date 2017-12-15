Wisconsin Writers Awards Nominations

press release: Wisconsin writers have six more weeks to submit their work in seven categories published in the 2017 calendar year. The entry period, which opened on Nov. 1, 2017, closes at midnight on Jan. 31, 2018. Awards will be presented in May in the categories of book-length fiction, nonfiction and poetry; short fiction and nonfiction; a set of five poems two of which must have been published in the contest year, and children’s literature.

First-place winners receive $500 and a one-week writer’s residency at Shake Rag Alley in Mineral Point. Honorable mention recipients receive $50 and a one-week writer’s residency at the Painted Forest Study Center in Valton.

Entries for this year’s Wisconsin Writers Awards must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2018. Authors who enter must be current Wisconsin residents.

The entry fee is $25. Membership in CWW is not required, but members are entitled to one free entry. Out-of-state judges will make the selections. Awards will be presented at a banquet in May 2018 at the Wisconsin Club in Milwaukee. The Christopher Latham Sholes Award for 2017 will also be presented at the banquet. That award, which includes a prize of $500, is named for Christopher Latham Sholes (1819–1890), a Wisconsinite who is credited with inventing the first practical typewriter, and honors an individual or organization for outstanding encouragement of Wisconsin writers.

CWW also sponsors an Essay Award for Young Writers (1,500 word maximum) for Wisconsin high school students; there is no entry fee. The award is $250 for the winning student. Members of the board will judge. Entries for the student essay contest must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2018.

Specific guidelines, entry forms, and important additional information for each award category are available in the 2017 Entry Forms section of the CWW website, wiswriters.org.