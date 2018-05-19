× Expand Oregon High School junior Isabelle Krier, one of Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra's concerto competition winners.

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present its third and final concert series of the season, the Eugenie Mayer Bolz Fa­mily Spring Concerts, on May 19 and May 20, 2018 in Mills Concert Hall, 455 N. Park Street, Madison.

Saturday, May 19, 2018: 1:00 pm – Harp Ensemble, Concert Orchestra, Sinfonietta; 4:00 pm – Percussion Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra

Sunday, May 20, 2018: 2:00 pm – Opus One & Youth Orchestra

Programed pieces include works from Dmitri Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, Aaron Copland, Jacques Offenbach, and more. The concert weekend features four concerto performances from Philharmonia Orchestra and Youth Orchestra members, and Mark Leiser’s final concert as conductor of WYSO’s Sinfonietta orchestra after 25 seasons.

Each year, WYSO hosts a concerto competition for members of Youth Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. Concerto competition winners performing during the spring concerts this year are Ellen Zhou, a seventh grader at E.G. Kromrey Middle School, and a member of Philharmonia Orchestra; Ava Kenney, a seventh grader at Saint Maria Goretti School, and a member of Philharmonia Orchestra; Morty Lee, a junior at James Madison Memorial High School, and a member of Youth Orchestra; and Isabelle Krier, a junior at Oregon High School, and a member of Youth Orchestra.

Ellen will perform Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen, and Ava will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Philharmonia Orchestra on May 19. Morty will perform Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, and Isabelle will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Youth Orchestra on May 20.

Sinfonietta Conductor Mark Leiser’s final concert is May 19. Mark has been the sole conductor of Sinfonietta since its inception 25 years ago. Mark’s son Kenny Leiser, a WYSO alumnus, will sit in with the orchestra during their performance of Astor Piazzolla’s piece Oblivion.

WYSO students travel from communities throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois each weekend throughout the concert season to rehearse on the UW-Madison campus. Each orchestra performs three concerts per season, with additional performance opportunities available to students, including ensembles and chamber groups.

Concert admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for youth 18 and under, with tickets available at the door the day of the concerts. For a full concert repertoire, and to learn more about WYSO, visit www.wysomusic.org.