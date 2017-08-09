press release: The Gialamas Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that Wednesday, August 9, 2017, will mark the 16th anniversary of Concert in the Park. For the ninth consecutive year, the talented musicians of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO) will amaze you with an entertaining and inspirational concert!

Located at 1200 John Q. Hammons Drive in the Old Sauk Trails Business Park, this beloved tradition is free for all to enjoy! This year in celebration of the new building, Sauk Trails Plaza II, which is being constructed in the backdrop of the concert area, The Gialamas Company, Inc. will be underwriting the concert in its entirety. Tables will still be available for purchase by contacting bridget@gialamas.com or 608-836-8000. Food and beverages will be available for purchase through Benvenuto’s and Sprecher’s with more information and order forms available at www.gialamas.com closer to the date of the event.

Arrive around 5:00 p.m. to enjoy pre-concert activities, socialize and picnic. Set up lawn chairs and blankets for FREE viewing entertainment. Enjoy beautiful music, watch the sun set in the west and stay for the incredible fireworks immediately following the Concert. You’ll be glad you did!