Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

Google Calendar - Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra - 2018-03-24 13:30:00

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The WYSO Percussion Ensemble is proudly partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison to present “Heal The Nations,” a WYSO Percussion Extravaganza. WYSO fans can expect a high-energy performance from the Percussion Ensemble, whose guest performers constitute a cultural kaleidoscope. Guests include steel pan virtuoso Liam Teague; pianist Angela Nohl Batterman; Drum Power; flamenco dancer Tania Tandias; UW Chinese Dancers; UW World Percussion Ensemble; WYSO Brass Choirs; WYSO Music Makers; and the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.  Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 18 & under, and are available at the door 45 minutes prior to the concert.

Info
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-263-3320
