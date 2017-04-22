Wisconsin's Earth Day Heritage

Capitol Rotunda 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 5th Annual "Earth Day Heritage Celebration in the Rotunda"

  • Celebration in music and words of Earth Day values. Gather at the bust of "Fighting Bob" La Follette to hear a "narrow-cast" of Wisconsin composer John Harmon's EARTH DAY PORTRAIT, a setting of texts by John Muir, Aldo Leopold, and Earth Day founder Sen. Gaylord Nelson, as read by their descendants; narration by Patty Loew of Jon Becker's connecting texts. Music recorded by MacArthur "genius" Fellow conductor Marin Alsop and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra; master by EMI/Abbey Road Studios. An Earth/Art Resources [E-art-H] event.
  • 10a-2p ("narrowcast" of 23' EARTH DAY PORTRAIT master recording every half-hour)
  • April 22 Saturday (Earth Day)
  • WI's Capitol Rotunda (gather by the bust of "Fighting Bob" La Follette)
  • Free
